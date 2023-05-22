4th Circ. Case Stops Donning, Doffing Claim, NC Co. Says

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 22, 2023, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Fourth Circuit precedent halts workers' claims that a North Carolina chicken processor owes them pay for time spent donning and doffing personal protective equipment, the company told a North Carolina federal court, saying the appeals court ruled that time isn't compensable....

