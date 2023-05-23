Mich. District Court Settles Former Admin's Retaliation Claims

By Emily Sawicki (May 23, 2023, 12:33 PM EDT) -- A former state district court administrator in Oakland County, Michigan, has settled her First Amendment retaliation and state whistleblower law violation claims she filed in Michigan federal court in 2022 alleging she was improperly fired for raising concerns over a trial court judge creating a hostile work environment....

