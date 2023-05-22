SEC Has No Say Over Crypto Mining Sales, Court Told

By Jessica Corso (May 22, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Two Utah residents accused of running an $18 million crypto fraud say the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against them should be thrown out because the agency has no authority to regulate the sale of the crypto mining equipment through which they allegedly committed the fraud....

