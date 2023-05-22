4th Circ. Backs Navy's Win In Worker's Retaliation Suit

By Emmy Freedman (May 22, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused Monday to reinstate a former high-level U.S. Navy employee's lawsuit alleging she was fired because she lodged a disability discrimination complaint against her supervisor, saying it didn't see any mistakes in the trial court's decision to spike the case....

