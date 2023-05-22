Amazon's $3.2M Atty Fee Bid Flops Over Formatting Flub

By Jasmin Boyce (May 22, 2023, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has struck down Amazon's bid to add more than $3 million in attorney fees to an already more than $5 million fee award in a patent feud with software developer PersonalWeb, refusing to rule on the retailer's claims of purported judgment avoidance until it refiles the motion in the correct format....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS