9th Circ. Won't Block Educator's Suit Over Facebook Post

By Patrick Hoff (May 22, 2023, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit refused Monday to upend a trial court's decision allowing a former assistant principal's free speech claims against several Washington school district officials to go forward, ruling it doesn't have the power to determine whether he was demoted for posting a political opinion on Facebook....

