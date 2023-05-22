BlockFi Says It Acted 'Prematurely' Courting Creditor Votes

By Aislinn Keely (May 22, 2023, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi followed a judge's order when it walked back public statements it made urging creditors to support a newly proposed reorganization plan that drew the ire of its creditors committee, which accused the firm of a "broad and illegal solicitation campaign" for a plan they oppose....

