New Conn. Law Gives Structure To Rent Receivers, Attys Say

By Brian Steele (June 15, 2023, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Lenders in Connecticut will soon gain a new tool to collect rent on commercial properties in foreclosure, prevent waste and loss, and execute a sale on the open market, free of any encumbrances: the Uniform Commercial Real Estate Receivership Act, which goes into effect July 1....

