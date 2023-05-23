Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mortgage Co. Execs Hit With Investor Suit Claiming Fraud

By Sydney Price (May 23, 2023, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of online mortgage company Rocket Cos. Inc. allege in a derivative suit that board members made numerous misleading statements about the business' profitability despite knowing loan demand was declining and that its CEO exploited the nonpublic information in an insider trading scheme....

