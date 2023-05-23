Ensuring I-9 Compliance As Remote Flexibility Sunsets

By Lisa Spiegel, Valentine Brown and Kristopher Peters (May 23, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- On May 4, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that employers have an additional 30 days to bring their I-9s into full compliance after the July 31 sunset of the COVID-19 flexibilities policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS