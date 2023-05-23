NY Regulators Say Pot Cos. Can't Sue Over Retail Rollout

By Jonathan Capriel (May 23, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- New York cannabis regulators have asked a state court to toss a lawsuit by a coalition of medical marijuana operators who claim the state hasn't done enough to curtail illegal marijuana sales, saying the companies don't have standing to sue over discretionary state actions....

