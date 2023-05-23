Calif. Wastewater Groups Aim To Block New Toxicity Tests

By Tom Lotshaw (May 23, 2023, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Two California wastewater treatment trade groups are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to overturn its approval of water quality standards and toxicity testing provisions that state regulators adopted, saying they impose a new "toxic until proven otherwise" baseline and onerous costs and create more potential liability on their members....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS