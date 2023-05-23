FTC Inks $6M Deal With Online Education Co. Over Kids' Data

By Henrik Nilsson (May 23, 2023, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Defunct online education provider Edmodo has agreed to $6 million in civil penalties and an injunction to settle Federal Trade Commission claims that it illegally collected personal data on hundreds of thousands of kids under 13 years old without parents' consent, in a deal the agency touted as part of its efforts to ramp up scrutiny of online teaching platforms....

