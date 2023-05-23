DOJ Tells Court DEA Is Not An 'Agency' For FOIA Purposes

By Sam Reisman (May 23, 2023, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday told a Texas federal judge that the Drug Enforcement Administration is not an agency for the purposes of the Freedom of Information Act and urged the court to reject a lawyer's claim that the office unlawfully failed to maintain its own FOIA compliance officer....

