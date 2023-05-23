Air Force Officer Wants No Prison For Keeping Classified Info

By Khadrice Rollins (May 23, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A retired lieutenant colonel who spent nearly 30 years in the U.S. Air Force is asking a Florida federal court to keep him out of prison after pleading guilty to mishandling hundreds of classified documents, citing lenient punishments in similar cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS