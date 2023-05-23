'No Legal Road Map' To Pause Pot Settlement, Judge Says

By Danielle Ferguson (May 23, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday denied Local Roots Cannabis Co.'s request for an emergency injunction to keep a central Michigan city from implementing a settlement that would give a rare recreational marijuana license to a competitor, saying the marijuana retailer didn't show it would be irreparably harmed if the settlement went through....

