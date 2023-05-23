Monsanto Wins Roundup Trial Brought By Gardener

By Cara Salvatore (May 23, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A Missouri jury cleared Monsanto of liability Tuesday evening in a gardener's trial claiming its Roundup weed killer caused her lymphoma, in what the company says is its seventh consecutive Roundup trial win....

