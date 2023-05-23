Fed. Circ. Affirms Denial Of Atty Fees In Drilling Patent Fight

By Jasmin Boyce (May 23, 2023, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to upend a district judge's decision to not hand an oil extraction company attorney fees after it beat a competitor's infringement suit over nine patents on drilling technology, finding Tuesday that the lower court rightly held the suit wasn't "objectively baseless."...

