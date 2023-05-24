Oklahoma Supreme Court To Decide Native Taxation Claims

By Crystal Owens (May 24, 2023, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The ripple effect from a 2020 landmark Supreme Court ruling that reaffirmed tribal sovereignty is continuing in Oklahoma as the state's high court is set to determine whether a Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen is immune from paying state income taxes under federal law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS