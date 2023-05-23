Hartford Hospital Suit Says Feds Withheld $43M Due To Typo

By Brian Steele (May 23, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- An arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services wrongly withheld $42.93 million in COVID-19 relief from the nonprofit Hartford Hospital because of a scrivener's error in a reimbursement application, the hospital said in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS