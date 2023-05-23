Philly Police Union Fights DA's Cop Misconduct List

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 23, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police told a city judge Tuesday that an internal officer misconduct list kept by the District Attorney's Office is unconstitutional because cops have no way to challenge placement of their names on D.A. Larry Krasner's "Do-Not-Call" list....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS