Call Center Defeats Overtime Suit After 9th Circ. Revived It

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 23, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The time call center workers spend turning on and off their computers is too insignificant to be compensable, a Nevada federal judge ruled, handing the call center company a win after the suit took a trip to the Ninth Circuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS