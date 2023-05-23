The 6 Months Leading Up To Allen & Overy-Shearman Deal

By Tracey Read (May 23, 2023, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The legal industry is still reverberating from Allen & Overy LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP's surprise weekend announcement that they plan to combine forces to create a new 3,900-lawyer global firm called Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, with more than $3.4 billion in revenue. Here's a look back at some of the biggest moments for the two firms over the past six months leading up to this moment....

