PTAB Nixes Patent Tied To Scrapped $2.75B Cisco Loss

By Andrew Karpan (May 23, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A handful of Silicon Valley tech companies persuaded a Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel on Tuesday to wipe out three claims in a patent owned by a small cybersecurity startup and asserted against Cisco to land a $2.75 billion judgment, which has since been rejected by the courts on unrelated issues connected to a now-deceased federal judge's stock profile....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS