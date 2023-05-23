Janssen Prevails In Patent Battle With Mylan Over Generics

By Hailey Konnath (May 23, 2023, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has ruled that Mylan cannot pursue a generic version of Janssen's schizophrenia drug Invega Trinza, finding that although the patent for Trinza has expired, Mylan's generic would cause physicians to infringe another Janssen patent covering the drug's dosing regimen, according to an order unsealed Tuesday....

