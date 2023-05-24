FTC Hospital Merger Notification Suit Moved To Louisiana

By Katie Buehler (May 24, 2023, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has agreed to ship to Louisiana the Federal Trade Commission's challenge to Louisiana Children's Medical Center's $150 million deal to integrate three hospitals into its system, finding that there is enough interest in how the state's public advantage statute interacts with federal antitrust laws to warrant the venue change....

