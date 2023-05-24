Walmart Pays Calif. $500K For Selling Brass Knuckles Online

By Henrik Nilsson (May 24, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Walmart has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle allegations by California's attorney general that the retail giant and third-party sellers violated state law prohibiting the sale of deadly weapons by hawking illegal brass knuckles to customers on Walmart's website....

