Fed. Circ. Splits On When Exactly A Catheter Was Invented

By Andrew Karpan (May 24, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday split on the question of when in the mid-2000s a medical device company in the suburbs of Minneapolis developed a new kind of catheter, ultimately sinking a Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenge from a larger rival in Minnesota....

