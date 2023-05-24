Judge Lets Walgreens Try To Shift Some Overbilling Blame

By Andrew Karpan (May 24, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Chicago has refused to let a division of a health insurance company that processes pharmacy benefits out of possibly facing liability in an ongoing lawsuit from insurance companies that accuse Walgreens of having overcharged them for prescription drugs for more than a decade....

