Meta Product Liability Case Remanded To Conn. State Court

By Elaine Briseño (May 24, 2023, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A judge has remanded to Connecticut Superior Court a lawsuit that accuses Meta Platforms Inc. and Snapchat of operating defective products that exposed a child to mental and physical harm, including sexual assault, because they do not verify the age of their users....

