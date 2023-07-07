Music Label Says It Owns 2 Live Crew Song Copyrights

By Carolina Bolado (July 7, 2023, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Music label Lil' Joe Records told a Florida federal judge Friday that it should win in its suit against attempts by members of hip-hop group 2 Live Crew to claw back copyrights for dozens of the group's old songs, arguing that they gave up their rights in bankruptcy 28 years ago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS