Panamanian Co. Says Fla. Law Firm Defrauded It Of $500K

By David Minsky (May 24, 2023, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A Panamanian company accused Florida-based firm Vallarino Fry Law PA and its director of fraud after making a $500,000 investment with the promise that the money would nearly double after four months following a business transaction with Panama's government, but the funds were never returned....

