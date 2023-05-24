Pa. Justices Mull Halt To Carbon Cap-And-Trade Program

By Matthew Santoni (May 24, 2023, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Wednesday weighed if an appellate judge lowered the bar for granting a preliminary injunction when he prevented the state from joining a regional carbon cap-and-trade program because there was a "substantial legal question" of whether the credits power plants would purchase were a fee or a tax....

