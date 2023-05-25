Ex-TransUnion Exec Denied Immediate Appeal In CFPB Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 25, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Illinois federal judge overseeing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's lawsuit against TransUnion has denied a bid for interlocutory appeal by one of the credit reporting giant's former executives, who says the agency lacks authority to pursue claims against him as part of the case....

