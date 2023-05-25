Illinois Co. Wins Domain Name In Global Hemp Trademark Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (May 25, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A federal judge green-lit the transfer of the domain name from a Kentucky hemp company to an Illinois-based one as part of a stipulation that would end a trademark infringement suit that the latter filed against the former....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS