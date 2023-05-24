5 Countries Still Open To Tax Abuse, EU Says

By Matt Thompson (May 24, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Five European Union member countries still have tax systems liable to be abused by those engaging in aggressive tax avoidance, despite the significant strides the bloc has made to tighten its tax systems, the European Commission said Wednesday....

