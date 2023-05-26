Eastman Chemical To Pay $2.4M Fine Over Pa. River Pollution

By Hannah Albarazi (May 26, 2023, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Eastman Chemical Resins Inc. has agreed to pay $2.4 million to settle allegations that its Pennsylvania manufacturing facility — purchased in a $1 billion acquisition by U.K.-based manufacturer Synthomer last year — engaged in "chronic" Clean Water Act violations, including excessive discharge of pollutants into the Monongahela River, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency....

