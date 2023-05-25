Mont. Cements Native Child Protections Before Justices Rule

By Caleb Symons (May 25, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Montana this week enshrined its own version of the landmark Indian Child Welfare Act in state law, joining a number of states that have taken steps to buttress their custody protections for Indigenous children as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs a high-profile challenge to the law....

