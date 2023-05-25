BCLP Is Latest Law Firm To Make Staff Cuts

By Aebra Coe (May 25, 2023, 3:51 PM BST) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is cutting 47 secretarial and administrative jobs around the globe, including 34 in the U.S., the firm announced Thursday, making it the latest of several large firms to make reductions this year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS