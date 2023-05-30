Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Yacht Owner Says Capt. Couldn't Have Prevented Wreck

By Carolina Bolado (May 30, 2023, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing the owners of a yacht wrecked by Hurricane Dorian told a Florida federal judge on Tuesday that having a full-time captain — which Lloyd's of London underwriters say was required for coverage — would not have made much difference because a captain could not have predicted the storm's change in track or rapid increase in intensity....

