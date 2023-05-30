Yacht Owner Says Capt. Couldn't Have Prevented Wreck

By Carolina Bolado (May 30, 2023, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing the owners of a yacht wrecked by Hurricane Dorian told a Florida federal judge on Tuesday that having a full-time captain — which Lloyd's of London underwriters say was required for coverage — would not have made much difference because a captain could not have predicted the storm's change in track or rapid increase in intensity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS