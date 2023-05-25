Gopuff Wins Pause Of Mass. Alcohol License Revocation

By Julie Manganis (May 25, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Online retail delivery service Gopuff will be able to continue delivering beer, wine and hard liquor in Massachusetts after a judge on Thursday granted a temporary order pausing the state's revocation of its licenses over sales to underage customers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS