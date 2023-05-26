EPA's New Rule On Power Plant GHGs Won't End Litigation

By Eric Christensen, Nikki Waxman and Lauren Karam (May 26, 2023, 5:14 PM EDT) -- On May 23, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published in the Federal Register a proposal for sweeping greenhouse gas emissions standards that will, if adopted, strictly limit GHG emissions from the nation's electricity generation fleet, with increasingly tight limits imposed over the next two decades.[1]...

