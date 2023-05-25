NJ Says Ex-Worker Can't Link Firing To Probe Participation

By George Woolston (May 25, 2023, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for New Jersey told a state judge Thursday that retaliation claims by a former, non-permanent state Department of Health employee should be dismissed, arguing she was terminated because she failed to take the required civil service exam, not because she participated in an internal investigation....

