Mich. Supreme Court To Consider Treadmill Fall Suit

By Carolyn Muyskens (May 25, 2023, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A woman injured in a treadmill accident will have a chance to argue that the treadmill's manufacturer and a delivery company should face her claims after the Michigan Supreme Court said Wednesday it would review how a related federal suit affected the statute of limitations in the state case....

