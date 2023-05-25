DC Circ. Snuffs Groups' Challenge Of EPA Air Finding

By Keith Goldberg (May 25, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday tossed a bid by pro-fossil fuel groups to challenge the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2009 finding that greenhouse gas emissions endanger the public, saying the groups lacked standing and made no argument to convince the appeals court otherwise....

