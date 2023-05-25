NC Lab Owner Asks To Undo Medicaid Fraud Verdict

By Matthew Santoni (May 25, 2023, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The owner of a drug-testing laboratory and treatment services wants a North Carolina federal court to grant him a new trial or throw out his conviction on charges of money laundering, arguing in a brief that the proceeds of his alleged scheme could not simultaneously be kickbacks and laundered money....

