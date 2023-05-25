DOL Says Weather No Reason To Double H-2A Rancher's Stay

By Alyssa Aquino (May 25, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board refused to extend a foreign rancher's visa, saying his employer hadn't shown that the snap freezes and heat waves that rolled through Texas in 2021 and 2022 were extraordinary circumstances that warranted doubling the rancher's stay....

