Insurer Says No Coverage For $100M Lab Theft Dispute

By Elizabeth Daley (May 25, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An insurer told an Illinois federal judge it should not have to defend an underlying suit against the sole proprietor of a medical lab, who is accused of fraud for pushing out his business partner and stealing $100 million from the company....

