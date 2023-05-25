Researchers Uncover Malware With Possible Russian Link

By Ali Sullivan (May 25, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Newly uncovered malware that's designed for electrical power disruption and possibly linked to a Russian telecommunications firm underscores widening access to malicious software targeting operational technology, researchers with cybersecurity company Mandiant said Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS