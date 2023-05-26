Job Seeker Fights Pa. Hotel In Suit Over Methadone Treatment

By Joyce Hanson (May 26, 2023, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A woman who applied for a job as a hotel banquet bartender, but was refused after disclosing she was on a methadone treatment for opioid addition, has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to deny the hotel's bid for summary judgment in her Americans with Disabilities Act suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS